McCaskill with 3 TDs as Houston dominates Tulsa 45-10

AP Business

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Alton McCaskill scored a career-best three touchdowns — all in the first half — and Clayton Tune passed for 241 yards and a pair of scores as Houston defeated Tulsa 45-10. McCaskill, who gained 77 yards on 17 carries, scored twice from the 1-yard line and added a 27-yard burst up the middle that included a pirouette at about the 15 as he broke through the final defenders. Tune was 17 of 24 passing with touchdowns to Jeremy Singleton early and Seth Green late. Tulsa’s Davis Brin completed 20 of 39 passes for 258 yards with a touchdown against three interceptions.