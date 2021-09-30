Tomori back in England squad after strong displays for Milan

AP Business

LONDON (AP) — Fikayo Tomori has earned a recall to England’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. Coach Gareth Southgate says the center back has been rewarded for impressive performances in high-pressure games for AC Milan. Tomori joined Milan on a permanent basis in June after a spell on loan at the Italian club in the second half of last season. With Harry Maguire sidelined because a calf injury, Tomori is back in the England squad as one of four center backs and could earn his second senior cap for his country after making his debut in November 2019 against Kosovo in a European Championship qualifier.