Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

AP Business

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory. The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951. Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go. Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.