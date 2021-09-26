Seager 2 HRs, Urías, Dodgers win 100th, keep pace in NL West

AP Business

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager hit two solo homers, Julio Urías posted his MLB-leading 19th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 100th game of the season by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. The World Series champion Dodgers have had a stellar season, but it still might not be enough to match the San Francisco Giants, who remain two games ahead in the NL West. The Dodgers won 16 of 19 games against the D-backs this season.