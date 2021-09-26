Reliance on rookies pays off for U.S. in Ryder Cup blowout

AP Business

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The United States laid waste to the notion that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cup’s glaring spotlight. The U.S. rolled to a 19-9 victory over Europe with a roster that featured six Ryder Cup rookies. Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler posted a combined 14-4-3 record in their Ryder Cup debuts. Cantlay, Morikawa and Scheffler were undefeated. Scheffler capped his rookie debut with a convincing singles victory over Jon Rahm, the world’s top-ranked player.