Alaphilippe wins back-to-back world titles

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe has claimed a second straight gold medal at cycling’s road world championship after escaping from a breakaway group. The Frenchman relentlessly attacked and made his decisive move on a sharp climb with 17 kilometers to go. He then took all the risks in the technical bends and short downhills scattered across the finale to retain the world champion’s rainbow jersey he claimed last year. Alaphilippe ruined Belgian fans’ hopes of seeing hot favorite Wout van Aert winning on home soil and received a few boos as he dashed toward the finish line.