William & Mary holds off Elon late in CAA opener, wins 34-31

AP Business

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Running back DreSean Kendrick faded a 29-yard pass to Cole Blackman for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give William & Mary a 10-point lead and allow the Tribe to hold off a second-half charge by Elon, defeating the Phoenix 34-31 in the Colonial Athletic Association opener. Darius Wilson ran 46 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and tossed a six-yard scoring pass to Lachlan Pitts to start the second quarter to put William & Mary on top, 21-0 16 minutes into the game. The Phoenix scored on Davis Cheek’s 17-yard pass to Kortez Weeks and Jaylan Thomas ran in from six-yards out to make it 21-14 at intermission.