Ready or not, Bears QB Fields starting against Browns

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields’ moment arrived quickly. The Bears weren’t going to start the rookie quarterback until they were sure he was ready. Well ready or not, he’ll make his first NFL start on Sunday in Cleveland because Andy Dalton has an injured knee. Fields played in Chicago’s first two games, but starting is different. The former Ohio State star will be facing a revamped Cleveland defense trying to sort through some early-season struggles. The Browns are expected to have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He hasn’t played since suffering a season-ending injury in October.