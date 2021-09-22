Jaguars sign veteran CB Lawson in case Henderson can’t play

AP Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract Wednesday. Lawson gives the team an experienced veteran in case CJ Henderson can’t play against Arizona. Henderson is dealing with a groin injury. Coach Urban Meyer calls Henderson questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Veteran Tre Herndon is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him the first two games for the winless Jaguars. Rookie Tyson Campbell likely would start opposite Shaquill Griffin if Henderson can’t go.