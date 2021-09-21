Rays’ Kiermaier takes, keeps Blue Jays’ data card

AP Business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory Monday night and refused to give it back to the Blue Jays. Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay’s dugout, where he discreetly handed it Paul Hoover, the club’s field coordinator. Kiermaier told Sportsnet he didn’t look at the card but “I’m not going to drop it or hand it back.”