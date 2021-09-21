Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: Rays see what’s in the cards with Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Kevin Kiermaier is playing for keeps — and the Toronto Blue Jays may not be too keen on what he’s keeping. The veteran Rays outfielder scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory Monday night and has refused to give it back to the playoff-contending Blue Jays. Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He took it back to Tampa Bay’s dugout. Sportsnet reported Toronto sent a bat boy to the Rays dugout to ask for the card. AL East-leading Tampa Bay didn’t send back the card, which likely included information about the Blue Jays’ plans to pitch to the Rays’ hitters.

The Associated Press

