AC Milan players targeted with racism in consecutive games

AP Business

MILAN (AP) — An AC Milan player has been targeted with racist chants for a second consecutive game. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan used his Instagram account to raise awareness after being showered with discriminatory insults by Juventus fans during a 1-1 draw Sunday. He asks if “the people who take decisions know what it feels to hear insults that portray us as animals?” Tiémoué Bakayoko and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters in the Rossoneri’s previous match. The Italian football federation prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the incident involving Lazio fans.