Mullen: QB Richardson to ‘do a little bit more at practice’

AP Business

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen says quarterback Anthony Richardson will “probably do a little bit more at practice” this week before the 11th-ranked Gators host Tennessee. Richardson was held out of Saturday’s 31-29 loss to Alabama as a precaution after the redshirt freshman strained his right hamstring near the end of an 80-yard run the previous week. Mullen decided Richardson would only be available in case of an emergency against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Starter Emory Jones did enough to put the Gators in position to stun Alabama late in the game.