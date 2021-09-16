Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

AP Business

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Syracuse stumbled in a mistake-filled loss to Rutgers last week to open a three-game homestand and faces in-state rival Albany on Saturday for the first time with not much margin for error. The Great Danes play at Division I’s second level and have lost their first two games, but FCS teams already have knocked off eight FBS foes. The Orange had three turnovers in the loss to the Scarlet Knights and the Syracuse defense failed to produce any, though it played a solid game in limiting Rutgers to under 200 yards offensively. Orange quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader are both expected to play.