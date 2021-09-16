Dolphins’ Austin Jackson: ‘The vaccine definitely helped’

AP Business

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson believes people are entitled to make their own decisions about whether to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. That said, he’s thankful he got his shots. Jackson was back at practice Wednesday with the Dolphins. He was winded, sweaty and a bit tired when it was over, but otherwise declared himself healthy and strong. He spent the last week completing a series of protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, then was able to get enough negative tests back in time to return to the team for its opener at New England this past weekend.