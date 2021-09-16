Cowboys shrug off 2020 gloom with injuries surfacing again

AP Business

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys probably will be without four starters from their encouraging opener because of injuries and other issues. Quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t want to think about a 2020 season that was marred by injuries as they surface again in the new season. Prescott’s broken ankle was the biggest of last year’s injuries. Now top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is likely out until November with a broken foot. Fellow starting defensive end Randy Gregory probably won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19. Right tackle La’el Collins’ five-game suspension is just beginning.