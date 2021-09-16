Boston College turns to backup QB Grosel against Temple

AP Business

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Boston College is 2-0 and turns to backup QB Dennis Grosel for Saturday’s game against Temple. Grosel threw for 520 yards and four touchdowns in the final start of last season in place of injured Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec is hurt again. He has a right hand injury and could miss the remainder of the season. The Owls are 1-1 and will play BC at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since 2004 when both teams were in the Big East.