Angels’ Ohtani has sore arm, may not pitch again this season

AP Business

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. Ohtani felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said he raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season during a meeting. Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch. Ohtani, 27, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Houston.