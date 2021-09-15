Jets expected to get Crowder, Cole back at WR this week

AP Business

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are expected to get wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole back this week with both possibly able to play in the home opener Sunday against New England after they sat out Week 1. Crowder has been on the COVID-19 list, while Cole is dealing with a knee injury. Crowder went on the COVID-19 list on Sept. 3 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder should be cleared Thursday, which will put him on track to play Sunday. Cole tweaked his knee in practice last Thursday and was scratched for the game. He was back practicing Wednesday on a limited basis.