Giants look to win sixth game in a row against Washington

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The New York Giants visit Washington on Thursday night looking to win a sixth meeting in a row between the NFC East rivals. Quarterback Daniel Jones is 4-0 against Washington and 4-19 against the rest of the NFL. The Giants swept the series in Joe Judge’s first season as coach in 2020 even though Washington went on to win the division. Washington coach Ron Rivera last beat New York in 2018 while with Carolina. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start at quarterback for Washington after Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his right hip in the season opener.