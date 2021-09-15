Celtics get Hernangómez from Grizzlies for Edwards, Dunn

AP Business

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn. Boston announced the deal Wednesday. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston’s second-round pick that year. The 25-year-old Hernangómez has career averages of 5.7 points on 43% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. Edwards averaged 3.6 points in his two seasons with Boston. Dunn was acquired by the Celtics last month.