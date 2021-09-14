Yates adds drama to Jackets’ QB plan against No. 6 Clemson

AP Business

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech isn’t revealing its quarterback plan for its game at sixth-ranked Clemson. Jordan Yates added drama to the quarterback depth chart when he played like a savvy veteran in his first start. The test of Yates’ composure ramps up if he starts again at Clemson. Jeff Sims’ left arm was in a sling after leaving Georgia Tech’s shocking 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois. Sims was in uniform but did not play in the Yellow Jackets’ 45-17 win over Kennesaw State last week. Yates became the first Georgia Tech quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his first start.