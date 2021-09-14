Turner Sports announces NHL game, studio teams for season

AP Business

ATLANTA (AP) — Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Anson Carter are joining Turner Sports’ NHL coverage. McHugh and Jones are coming over from NBC, which will not be carrying NHL games for the first time since 2004 after Turner and ESPN won the rights earlier this year. McHugh will host the studio coverage. Jones will be an ice-level analyst for select games. The first games on TNT will be on Oct. 13 when the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche.