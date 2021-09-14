Juventus beats Malmo 3-0 for 1st win since Ronaldo’s exit

AP Business

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Juventus claimed its first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era by beating Malmo 3-0 in the Champions League after a flurry of first-half goals. Alex Sandro’s 23rd-minute opener was followed by goals in the space of 60 seconds by Paulo Dybala from the penalty spot and Alvaro Morata on the stroke of halftime in the south of Sweden. Juventus has failed to win any of its three games in Serie A this season. The last two were losses that came after the departure of Ronaldo to Manchester United. A trip to the Swedish champions offered some respite from its domestic problems for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.