Bayern tops Barça 3-0, United loses, Lukaku powers Chelsea

AP Business

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — It has been a tale of three strikers for the start of the Champions League group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo scored but lost on his return with Manchester United. Ronaldo and United were upset in a late 2-1 loss at Swiss champion Young Boys. Robert Lewandowski has scored two as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win in Barcelona. Romelu Lukaku’s second-half header has given defending champion Chelsea a 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg. Juventus has won 3-0 at Malmö, and Sevilla held Salzburg 1-1 after the visitors missed two penalties in a game with four.