Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

AP Business

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL. The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised that to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.