Zalatoris wins PGA Tour award as rookie of the year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is the PGA Tour rookie of the year. Zalatoris was on the ballot with Garrick Higgo of South Africa. Zalatoris is the first player in 20 years to win the rookie award without being a full PGA Tour member. The 25-year-old from Dallas had special temporary membership all year because he did everything but win. His break came when the U.S. Open was moved to September and became part of the 2020-21 season. Zalatoris tied for sixth. That helped him get special temporary membership and he took it from there. His eight top-10 finishes included a runner-up at the Masters.