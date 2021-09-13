WTA Finals to be played in Mexico instead of China

AP Business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The season-ending WTA Finals have been moved from China to the Mexican city of Guadalajara. The tournament was supposed to be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November. The WTA didn’t give a reason for the switch but says the event would be back in Shenzhen next year. Shenzhen first hosted the WTA Finals in 2019 and is due to remain host through 2030. Numerous other sports events have been relocated from Chinese venues because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.