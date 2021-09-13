STAT WATCH: Kent St. flashing sticky fingers with 8 picks

AP Business

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Kent State picked off four more passes in its win over VMI and is the first team in 10 years with four interceptions in consecutive games. The Golden Flashes’ eight picks surpasses their total in 2019 when they had seven in 13 games. They played only four games in 2020 because of the pandemic. Montre Miller and teammate Elvis Hines share the national lead with three interceptions apiece. Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe leads the nation with nearly 430 passing yards per game. Zappe led all of college football in passing when he was at Houston Baptist last year.