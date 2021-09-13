QB King out for No. 7 A&M after surgery to repair broken leg

AP Business

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair his broken right leg. King was injured on the second possession of No. 7 Texas A&M’s 10-7 win at Colorado over the weekend. With King out, Zach Calzada becomes the team’s starter this week when A&M hosts New Mexico. That is the team’s last non-conference game before opening SEC play against No. 20 Arkansas on Sept. 25.