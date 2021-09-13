No. 6 Clemson leaning on defense early in the season

AP Business

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson is leaning on its defense early in its effort to win a seventh straight ACC title and possibly another trip to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have not allowed a touchdown in the first two weeks and look to keep that effort going when they take on Georgia Tech to start Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday. Clemson has experience on defense with seven players on the defensive line that who started games. The experience continues with sixth-year senior James Skalski at linebacker and Nolan Turner at safety. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables believes its a good mix for a title run.