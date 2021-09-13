Barcelona forward Braithwaite to undergo knee surgery

AP Business

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says forward Martin Braithwaite will need surgery on his left knee. The club says the Danish player has not responded well to conservative treatment and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Barcelona did not say how long Braithwaite is expected to be sidelined. He had made three appearances in the Spanish league this season. He scored twice and set up a goal in Barcelona’s opening 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad. Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich in its first Champions League match of the season on Tuesday. The team’s next Spanish league match is Monday against Granada.