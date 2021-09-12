Skip to Content
Vikings have plenty to clean up after OT loss to Bengals

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings overcame a sloppy start to come back and tie the game. Then a huge mistake by their star running back doomed their chances in overtime. Dalvin Cook’s fumble was recovered by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt to set up the game-winning score, a 33-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. It was a tough setback after Minnesota had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit despite a raft of penalties. The Vikings committed 12 for 116 yards. There was plenty of blame to go around. The Vikings will try to rebound next week at Arizona.

