AP source: Lattimore, Saints agree on 5-year extension

AP Business

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. The 25-year-old Lattimore was drafted 11th overall and named defensive rookie of the year in 2017. He has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bowls. Lattimore helped limit Packers star receiver Davante Adams to five catches for 56 yards in a 38-3 Saints triumph on Sunday.