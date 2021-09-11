Williams leads Central Connecticut past Wagner in NEC opener

AP Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner. Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier’s 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Williams hit Jiovany Pierre with a 6-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 10-7.