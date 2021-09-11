Seattle wins 1-0, extends lead atop Western Conference

AP Business

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 to extend their lead atop the Western Conference. Seattle snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club’s history to earn just one point in any four-match home run. Minnesota had its four-game road undefeated streak end. Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.