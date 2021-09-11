No. 4 Oklahoma rolls past Western Carolina 76-0

AP Business

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw five touchdown passes, and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past Western Carolina 76-0. Oklahoma tied for its fifth-highest point total in school history. The Sooners led 62-0 after three quarters, and the fourth quarter was shortened to 12 minutes. Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 243 yards before resting in the second half of Oklahoma’s 10th straight victory. Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdown passes for the Sooners, who looked sharper after holding off Tulane 40-35 in their season opener a week earlier.