Muniain keeps Bilbao undefeated with win over Mallorca

AP Business

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Iker Munian has steered Athletic Bilbao to a 2-0 win over Mallorca that gives the undefeated Basque Country side the early lead of the Spanish league. Bilbao’s reign at the top will likely be short-lived with five teams one point behind before they play later in the round. But Bilbao will nevertheless enjoy its enviable start to the season with two wins and two draws. Levante remains winless after squandering another lead. Rayo Vallecano scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw. Three other games originally scheduled for Saturday were postponed to give rest to players returning from international duty with South American nations.