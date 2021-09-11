Lynch rallies Temple to 45-24 road win over Akron

AP Business

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Justin Lynch threw two touchdown passes _ including a 70-yarder to Randle Jones _ and ran for a score and the Temple defense notched a pair of TD returns to power the Owls to a 45-24 victory over Akron in nonconference play. Temple (1-1) spotted the Zips a 14-0 lead before Lynch got the Owls on the scoreboard with his bomb to Jones _ cutting the deficit in half with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Lynch’s pass to Jones was on the first play after Akron’s Kato Nelson connected with Tony Grimes Jr. from 17 yards out to put the Zips (0-2) up two scores.