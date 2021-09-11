Humphrey’s career-high 5 TDs leads Montana over W. Illinois

AP Business

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Camron Humphrey threw a career-high five touchdown passes to lead Montana to a 42-7 rout of Western Illinois. Humphrey was 20-of-26 passing for 252 yards. He threw a dart to Malik Flowers at the 2 for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Flowers again got behind a defender, this time in the end zone for a 28-yard catch that capped the scoring with 14:22 remaining. Flowers finished with 100 yards receiving on three catches. Mitch Roberts and Samuel Akem also had a touchdown reception each for Montana (2-0). Attendance was 25,238 at sold-out Washington-Grizzly Stadium.