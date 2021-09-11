Carles Gil gets club record 16th assist, Revs beat NYCFC 2-1

AP Business

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan each scored and the New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1. New England set a MLS single-season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City, which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games. Buchanan gave New England a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute. Carles Gil drew the attention of the defense with an individual effort at the edge of the box, and he sent it back for Buchanan’s wide-open strike. Buchanan has scored in the past four games he’s been available for. Gil, the MLS assists leader, got his 16th assist of the season to top Lee Nguyen’s club record of 15 in 2017.