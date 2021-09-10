Yoka beats Milas for an 11th win, pays tribute to Belmondo

AP Business

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten French heavyweight boxer Tony Yoka has secured an 11th straight win by stopping Croatian Petar Milas at the end of the seventh round. Moments after his victory Yoka held up a photo of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The French actor died on Monday at the age of 88 and was a huge boxing fan. The fight took place on the grounds of the French Open tennis championship at Roland Garros in western Paris. There were 8,500 fans present on Court Philippe-Chatrier to witness Yoka knocking down Milas with a left hook and then following up with a right hook.