Vikes rule LB Barr out vs. Bengals with nagging knee trouble

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been ruled out for the season opener at Cincinnati. He has a nagging knee injury that kept him on the sideline for much of the preseason. The Vikings also listed rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw out with a groin injury. Barr tore his pectoral muscle in the second game of 2020 and missed the remainder of the season. Coach Mike Zimmer says “he’s close” to being ready to play. Newcomer Nick Vigil will start in Barr’s place at the strong side spot and make the calls for the defense.