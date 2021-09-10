Ronaldo to play against Newcastle, possibly from the bench

AP Business

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United in the English Premier League against Newcastle on Saturday. It may be from the bench. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Ronaldo “will definitely be on the pitch at some point.” Solskjaer says Ronaldo is ready to feature having had a preseason with Juventus and then played the full game for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Ireland last week. Ronaldo has been in training since Tuesday.