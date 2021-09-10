Mariners inch closer in wild-card chase, top D’backs 5-4

AP Business

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 for their eighth win in 11 games. Seattle continued to inch closer in the AL wild-card race, pulling within one game of New York for the second spot in the logjammed standings. Murphy’s fifth career multihomer game was the catalyst. His two-run shot in the second gave Seattle a 3-2 lead, and his solo blast in the sixth just cleared the fence in deep left-center field. Both homers came off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner.