Jose Abreu hits 3-run homer as White Sox top Red Sox 4-3

AP Business

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Carlos Rodón pitched five effective innings on extended rest, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Luis Robert added an RBI single as Chicago bounced back from a 2-4 road trip. The AL Central leaders also got steady innings from Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks after the Red Sox rallied in the seventh. Boston lost for the fourth time in five games, but it maintained its one-game lead for the top AL wild card because of the New York Yankees’ 10-3 loss to the Mets.