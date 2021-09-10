Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league

AP Business

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille has slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient. Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi grabbed the winner for Lorient in the 86th minute. Forward Armand Lauriente put Lorient ahead after just six minutes. Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz equalized from the penalty spot in the 24th. Paris Saint-Germain looks for a fifth straight win when it hosts promoted Clermont on Saturday.