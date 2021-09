AP Business

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2. Javier Báez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta and 4 ½ from the second wild card. Chisholm drove a 97 mph fastball from Jeurys Familia into the upper deck seats for his 15th homer. Chisholm also had an RBI grounder in the sixth.