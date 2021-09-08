Qualifier Raducanu, 18, tops Bencic in US Open quarterfinals

AP Business

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Raducanu beat Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Raducanu has not dropped a set through eight matches — three during the qualifying rounds just to get into the tournament and another five in the main draw. The 18-year-old Raducanu joins Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday and won her quarterfinal Tuesday, in getting to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu will face Karolina Pliskova or Maria Sakkari on Thursday for a spot in the final.