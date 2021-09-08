Eddie George, other former All-Pros, making impact at HBCUs

AP Business

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eddie George picked a good time for a career change. He’s one of several high-profile former pro athletes to take on athletic programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities at a time when the country seems ready to embrace social change. Television networks already had contracts with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. George once practiced at Tennessee State with his NFL team. The four-time Pro Bowl running back now wants to help mold young men, build a powerhouse football program and help shine a brighter light on HBCUs joining the likes of Deion Sanders and Sean Gilbert.